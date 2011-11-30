COLOMBO, Oct 31 The following table shows
Sri Lanka's consumer price index for October, produced by the
Government Statistics Office on Wednesday.
Nov 2011 Oct 2011
Colombo CPI (new index) 152.6 151.5
Annual average (pct change) 6.9 7.1
Change on year (pct) 4.7 5.1
(Base 2006/7=100)
- Core annual inflation, which excludes fresh foods,
energy, transport, rice, and coconut, eased to an all-time low
of 4.9 percent in the new index from 5.6 percent a month ago.
November annual inflation of 4.7 percent is the lowest
since July 2010 and the 12-month moving average eased for the
second time since December, after it in September hit the
highest level on the new index with a base year of 2006/7. That
was introduced in June.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Bryson
Hull)