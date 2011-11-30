COLOMBO, Oct 31 The following table shows Sri Lanka's consumer price index for October, produced by the Government Statistics Office on Wednesday. Nov 2011 Oct 2011 Colombo CPI (new index) 152.6 151.5 Annual average (pct change) 6.9 7.1 Change on year (pct) 4.7 5.1 (Base 2006/7=100) - Core annual inflation, which excludes fresh foods, energy, transport, rice, and coconut, eased to an all-time low of 4.9 percent in the new index from 5.6 percent a month ago. November annual inflation of 4.7 percent is the lowest since July 2010 and the 12-month moving average eased for the second time since December, after it in September hit the highest level on the new index with a base year of 2006/7. That was introduced in June. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Bryson Hull)