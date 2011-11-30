* Annual inflation slows despite all analysts expected rise
* Cenbank says better supply offset impact of fuel price
hike
* Analysts wary of government's inflation data
By Shihar Aneez
COLOMBO, Nov 30 Sri Lanka's annual
inflation slowed to a 16-month low of 4.7 percent in
November from a year earlier, contrary to expectations of a rise
due to fuel price, which the central bank said was offset by
falling food prices.
Annual inflation slowed from 5.1 percent in October on a new
consumer price index, official data showed on Wednesday, though
the market was expecting a higher figure than the prior month,
after the government increased fuel prices by around 10 percent
on Oct. 30.
"We saw low food prices in the first two weeks of this month
and that would have offset the impact of the fuel price hike,"
Central Bank Chief Economist K.D. Ranasinghe told Reuters.
"Still we see a risk of high inflation due to the rupee
devaluation."
The central bank implemented the 3 percent devaluation after
President Mahinda Rajapaksa, in his capacity as the finance
minister, ordered it during his 2012 budget presentation on Nov.
21.
A Reuters poll by 10 analysts had expected annual inflation
to rise to 5.3 percent and annual average inflation to slow to 7
percent.
"I don't know if the government compiles the inflation data
using a shop which doesn't sell goods to people," an economist
told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
"If you carefully analyse, prices of almost all goods have
risen and are still being increased and the cost-of-living
burden has been on the rise. But we don't see that reflected in
the index."
Annual average inflation, measured by a 12-month moving
average, slowed to 6.9 percent this month, from
October's 7.1 percent.
The Department of Census and Statistics in June introduced a
new index based on a 2006/2007 survey, replacing an earlier one
that had 2002 as a base year.
The opposition accused the government of manipulating the
basket of goods used to compile inflation data to lessen the
impact of the most price-sensitive sectors, mainly energy.
