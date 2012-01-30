* Sri Lanka's January inflation release
* When: Tuesday, Jan. 31, 3.00 p.m. (0930 GMT
REUTERS FORECAST:
* Forecast: Sri Lanka's annual inflation is expected to have
eased to a 17-month low of 4.6 percent in January from
December's 4.9 percent, measured on a new index with a 2006/7
base year, according to a Reuters poll of 13 analysts.
The 12-month moving average inflation is expected to have
slowed to a seven-month low of 6.6 percent, from the last
month's 6.9 percent.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
- How investors will react to Sri Lanka's decision to turn
down the International Monetary Fund's remaining $800 million of
a $2.6 billion loan and its implication on the exchange rate,
interest rate, and inflation.
- How long the central bank can maintain the exchange rate
at 113.90, a level it has been maintaining since a 3
percent devaluation on Nov. 21. The central bank has already
spent over $2.6 billion to keep depreciation at bay.
- Interest rate rise. Market interest rates have already
increased between 117-172 basis points since Nov 21, largely
after the devaluation, making local borrowing expensive, which
may help to reduce demand-driven inflation.
- How will the central bank manage its 5-6 percent annual
inflation target this year. The central bank has already said
the current monetary rates are still appropriate even after the
devaluation, but the treasury secretary says the economy needs a
flexible exchange rate and tighter monetary policy to curb cheap
imports that are putting pressure on the country's balance of
Payment.
- Whether threats of demand-driven inflation are easing and
private-sector credit growth is cooling. Credit growth was at a
16-year high of more than 33 percent year-on-year in October,
though it cooled somewhat from 34.4 percent in September. But it
is still higher than the central bank's year-end target of 27
percent.
- Liquidity in the market. There has been ample liquidity in
the market in the past three weeks as a foreign bank has been
selling dollars to the central bank. The high liquidity has
somewhat eased the pressure on market interest rate.
MARKET IMPACT:
- Further moderation in price pressures means market
interest rates may ease, but investor sentiment after the
central bank's move to halt the IMF loan may have a broader
impact on rates and corporates may adapt a 'wait and see' policy
before deciding on investments.
People will tend to invest more in fixed-income instruments
instead of the Colombo Stock Exchange.. Commercial banks
will be cautious in lending.
- The rupee is not expected to move much as the central bank
has been defending it at 113.90 a dollar since the devaluation.
Following is the poll's forecast for the January
inflation data due to be released on Tuesday:
(Inflation figures are in percent)
CCPI Index vs year ago 12-Mo Avg
Median 156.1 4.6 6.6
Average 156.3 4.7 6.6
Low 154.9 3.8 6.5
High 159.5 6.9 6.8
No. of contributors 13 13 13
Note: The following contributors participated in the poll:
Commercial Bank of Ceylon, HSBC, Bank of Ceylon, National
Development Bank (NDB), Citibank, People's Bank, Standard
Chartered Bank, Hatton National Bank (HNB), TKS Securities, Asia
Capital, CT Smith Researchand, Frontier Research and MAS
Capital.
($1 = 113. 900 Sri Lanka Rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Kim
Coghill)