(Repeats story ahead of inflation data) * Sri Lanka's January inflation release * When: Tuesday, Jan. 31, 3.00 p.m. (0930 GMT REUTERS FORECAST: * Forecast: Sri Lanka's annual inflation is expected to have eased to a 17-month low of 4.6 percent in January from December's 4.9 percent, measured on a new index with a 2006/7 base year, according to a Reuters poll of 13 analysts. The 12-month moving average inflation is expected to have slowed to a seven-month low of 6.6 percent, from the last month's 6.9 percent. FACTORS TO WATCH: - How investors will react to Sri Lanka's decision to turn down the International Monetary Fund's remaining $800 million of a $2.6 billion loan and its implication on the exchange rate, interest rate, and inflation. - How long the central bank can maintain the exchange rate at 113.90, a level it has been maintaining since a 3 percent devaluation on Nov. 21. The central bank has already spent over $2.6 billion to keep depreciation at bay. - Interest rate rise. Market interest rates have already increased between 117-172 basis points since Nov 21, largely after the devaluation, making local borrowing expensive, which may help to reduce demand-driven inflation. - How will the central bank manage its 5-6 percent annual inflation target this year. The central bank has already said the current monetary rates are still appropriate even after the devaluation, but the treasury secretary says the economy needs a flexible exchange rate and tighter monetary policy to curb cheap imports that are putting pressure on the country's balance of Payment. - Whether threats of demand-driven inflation are easing and private-sector credit growth is cooling. Credit growth was at a 16-year high of more than 33 percent year-on-year in October, though it cooled somewhat from 34.4 percent in September. But it is still higher than the central bank's year-end target of 27 percent. - Liquidity in the market. There has been ample liquidity in the market in the past three weeks as a foreign bank has been selling dollars to the central bank. The high liquidity has somewhat eased the pressure on market interest rate. MARKET IMPACT: - Further moderation in price pressures means market interest rates may ease, but investor sentiment after the central bank's move to halt the IMF loan may have a broader impact on rates and corporates may adapt a 'wait and see' policy before deciding on investments. People will tend to invest more in fixed-income instruments instead of the Colombo Stock Exchange.. Commercial banks will be cautious in lending. - The rupee is not expected to move much as the central bank has been defending it at 113.90 a dollar since the devaluation. Following is the poll's forecast for the January inflation data due to be released on Tuesday: (Inflation figures are in percent) CCPI Index vs year ago 12-Mo Avg Median 156.1 4.6 6.6 Average 156.3 4.7 6.6 Low 154.9 3.8 6.5 High 159.5 6.9 6.8 No. of contributors 13 13 13 Note: The following contributors participated in the poll: Commercial Bank of Ceylon, HSBC, Bank of Ceylon, National Development Bank (NDB), Citibank, People's Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Hatton National Bank (HNB), TKS Securities, Asia Capital, CT Smith Researchand, Frontier Research and MAS Capital. ($1 = 113. 900 Sri Lanka Rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Kim Coghill)