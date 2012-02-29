COLOMBO Feb 29 The following table shows Sri Lanka's consumer price index for February, produced by the Government Statistics Office on Wednesday.

Feb 2012 Jan 2012 Colombo CPI (new index) 155.4 154.8 Annual average (pct change) 6.1 6.5 Change on year (pct) 2.7 3.8 (Base 2006/7=100)

- Core annual inflation, which excludes fresh foods, energy, transport, rice, and coconut, was steady at an all-time low of 4. 7 percent in the new index, same as the last month.

February annual inflation of 2.7 percent eased from January's 3.8 percent, its lowest since October 2009, and the 12-month moving average eased for the fifth month running. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)