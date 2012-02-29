(Repeats ahead of official release with no changes to the text)
* Sri Lanka's February inflation release
* When: Wednesday, Feb. 29, 3.00 p.m. (0930 GMT
REUTERS FORECAST:
* Forecast: Sri Lanka's annual inflation is expected to have
risen to a five-month high of 5.3 percent in February from
January's 3.8 percent, measured on a new index with a 2006/7
base year, according to a Reuters poll of 15 analysts.
The 12-month moving average inflation is expected to have
slowed to a 11-month low of 6.3 percent, from last month's 6.5
percent, with analysts' estimates ranging from 6.2 percent to
6.7 percent.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
- The effects on inflation caused by the rupee currency's
depreciation and the increase of as much as 37 percent in
state-controlled fuel prices. The rupee has fallen 6.2 percent
against the dollar this month, making essential imports
expensive.
- The impact of the central bank's inflation-fighting
monetary policy. It raised policy rates by 50 basis points on
Feb. 3, the first increase since 2007. Already, market interest
rates have risen more than 83 basis points since then.
- Impact on growth and investment due to rupee depreciation,
increasing borrowing cost, and expensive fuel prices. The moves
are expected to cool the economy and curb demand-driven
inflationary pressure. However, economists expect significant
cost-push inflation to result in higher overall prices.
- Whether the central bank will allow the market to
determine the rupee exchange rate, having already spent at least
$2.7 billion defending it since July. Just two weeks after
saying it would let the market decide, the central bank has
intervened once again.,
- Whether Sri Lanka requests the remaining $800 million of
the $2.6 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan, in the
face of a potential balance-of-payments crisis.
MARKET IMPACT:
- Whether the government inflation figures show a big
increase or not, the spectre of high inflation is likely to cool
investment decisions and banks' desire to lend. Economists say
official inflation data has yet to reflect significant price
increases across the board. The central bank says improved local
food supplies have offset inflation pressure.
- Higher interest rates will draw people into the
fixed-income market and away from the slumping Colombo Stock
Exchange.
- The rupee is expected to depreciate more in the absence of
central bank intervention, unless the monetary authority raises
interest rates further.
Following is the poll's forecast for the February
inflation data due to be released on Wednesday:
(Inflation figures are in percent)
CCPI Index vs year ago 12-Mo Avg
Median 159.3 5.3 6.3
Average 160.1 5.8 6.4
Low 157.0 3.8 6.2
High 166.4 10.0 6.7
No. of contributors 15 15 15
Note: The following contributors participated in the poll:
Commercial Bank of Ceylon, HSBC, Bank of Ceylon, National
Development Bank (NDB), Citibank, People's Bank, Standard
Chartered Bank, ICICI Bank, Hatton National Bank (HNB), Asia
Capital, CT Smith Research, Frontier Research, SC Securities and
MAS Capital.
($1 = 121.500 Sri Lanka Rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)