* Sri Lanka's April inflation release
* When: Monday, April 30, 3.00 p.m. (0930 GMT
REUTERS FORECAST:
* Forecast: Sri Lanka's annual inflation is expected to have
risen to a six-month high of 6.0 percent in April from March's
5.5 percent, as measured by a new index with a 2006/7 base year,
according to a Reuters poll of 14 analysts.
The 12-month inflation moving average is expected to have
slowed to an 18-month low of 5.7 percent, from last month's 5.9
percent, with analyst estimates ranging from 5.6 to 5.9 percent.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
- The effect on inflation of the rupee's
depreciation. The rupee has weakened 2.7 percent against the
dollar this month to a record low after depreciating 4.6 percent
last month and 6.2 percent in February, making essential imports
expensive.
- Costs of goods are expected to rise further, with the
government already having lifted the prices of fuel and
electricity. Sri Lanka imports most essential food commodities,
and consumer goods accounted for 20 percent of last year's total
$20 billion import bill.
- Whether central bank tightening of monetary policies and
credit growth restrictions have curbed demand-driven
inflationary pressure.
- The impact on growth and investment from rupee
depreciation, increasing borrowing costs, and high fuel prices.
- Whether the central bank will resume rupee exchange rate
intervention and defend it to curb import inflation. Although
the central bank has largely refrained from intervening,
currency dealers say the monetary authority has been selling
thin volume of dollars when the currency faces heavy
depreciation pressure.
Following is the poll's forecast for April inflation data
due to be released on Monday: (Inflation figures are in percent)
CCPI Index vs year ago 12-Mo Avg
Median 159.7 6.0 5.7
Average 160.1 6.3 5.7
Low 158.9 5.5 5.6
High 164.2 9.0 5.9
No. of contributors 14 14 14
Note: The following contributors participated in the poll:
Commercial Bank of Ceylon, TKS Securities, Bank of Ceylon,
National Development Bank (NDB), Citibank, People's Bank,
Standard Chartered Bank, Hatton National Bank (HNB), Asia
Capital, CT Smith Research, Nations Trust Bank, Frontier, SC
Securities and Amana Bank.
