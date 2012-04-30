COLOMBO, April 30 The following table shows Sri Lanka's consumer price index for April released by the Government Statistics Office on Monday. April 2012 March 2012 Colombo CPI (new index) 159.8 158.8 Annual average (pct change) 5.7 5.9 Change on year (pct) 6.1 5.5 (Base 2006/7=100) - Core annual inflation, which excludes fresh foods, energy, transport, rice and coconuts, inched up to 5.2 percent from 4.9 percent recorded in March in the new index. - March annual inflation hit a seven-month high of 6.1 percent, up from March's 5.5 percent, while the 12-month moving average eased for the seventh month running to an 18-month low. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Chris Lewis)