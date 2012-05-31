(Repeats story published on Wednesday) * Inflation rate seen at 6.5 pct vs 6.1 pct in April * Weak rupee, govt price hike drive inflation * Data expected on Thursday, May 31 at 0930 GMT COLOMBO, May 30 Sri Lanka's annual inflation rate may have risen to a nine-month high in May as a weakening rupee pushed up prices of imported goods, while the government's decision to pass higher oil price hike to consumers pushed up fuel and electricity prices. The annual inflation is expected to have risen in May to 6.5 percent, its highest since August, a Reuters poll of 13 analysts showed. Prices rose 6.1 percent in April from a year ago, the third straight month of speeding inflation. "This month inflation will reflect trickle down effect of the fuel price hike and impact on the rupee depreciation," Danushka Samarasinghe, head of research at TKS Securities told Reuters. The rupee has depreciated 13.7 percent this year, pushing up costs for Sri Lanka, which imports most essential food commodities. Consumer goods accounted for 20 percent of last year's total $20 billion import bill. Early this month, the government also raised prices of LP gas, milk powder, and cement by more than 10 percent. The central bank expects a 0.5-0.6 percent rise in May inflation, but projects the number to stable between 7-7.5 percent this year due to decline in demand pressure after price revisions and improved agricultural supply locally. "Therefore, adverse impacts coming from depreciation on inflation will be mitigated for some extent," Swarna Gunaratna, the central bank's chief economist told Reuters on Wednesday. "Therefore we will be able to manage inflation at 7-7.5 percent even by the end of the year." The central bank in May kept its key policy rates unchanged after raising twice since February to two year highs, saying the policy measures implemented thus far are sufficient to moderate the expansion of both credit and the trade deficit and will curbed demand-driven inflationary pressure. The 12-month inflation moving average is expected to have slowed to an 20-month low of 5.6 percent, from last month's 5.7 percent, with analyst estimates ranging from 5.5 to 5.6 percent. Following is the poll's forecast for May inflation data due to be released on Thursday: (Inflation figures are in percent) CCPI Index vs year ago 12-Mo Avg Median 161.3 6.5 5.6 Average 161.5 6.6 5.6 Low 160.7 6.1 5.5 High 163.0 7.6 5.6 April figures 159.8 6.1 5.7 No. of contributors 13 13 13 (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)