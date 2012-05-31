COLOMBO, May 31 The following table shows Sri Lanka's consumer price index for May released by the Government Statistics Office on Thursday. May 2012 April 2012 Colombo CPI (new index) 162.1 159.8 Annual average (pct change) 5.6 5.7 Change on year (pct) 7.0 6.1 (Base 2006/7=100) - Core annual inflation, which excludes fresh foods, energy, transport, rice and coconuts, edged down to a three-month low of 4.8 percent from 5.2 percent recorded in April. - May annual inflation hit a nine-month high of 7.0 percent, up from April's 6.1 percent, while the 12-month moving average eased for the eighth month running to a 20-month low of 5.6 percent. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)