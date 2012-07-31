COLOMBO, July 31 The following table shows Sri Lanka's consumer price index for July released by the Government Statistics Office on Tuesday. July 2012 June 2012 Colombo CPI (new index) 166.7 165.2 Annual average (pct change) 6.0 5.8 Change on year (pct) 9.8 9.3 (Base 2006/7=100) - Core annual inflation, which excludes fresh foods, energy, transport, rice and coconuts, rose to a 10-month high of 6.0 percent from 5.8 percent recorded in June. - July annual inflation hit a 42-month high of 9.8 percent, up from the last month's 9.3 percent, while the 12-month moving average rose to 6.0 percent, edging up for the second time in 10 months after hitting a 20-month low in May. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Kim Coghill)