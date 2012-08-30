COLOMBO, Aug 30 The following table shows Sri Lanka's consumer price index for August released by the Government Statistics Office on Thursday. August 2012 July 2012 Colombo CPI (new index) 165.7 166.7 Annual average (pct change) 6.3 6.0 Change on year (pct) 9.5 9.8 (Base 2006/7=100) - Core annual inflation, which excludes fresh foods, energy, transport, rice and coconuts, eased to 5.9 percent from its 10-month high of 6.0 percent recorded in July. - August annual inflation at 9.5 percent, easing from its 42-month high of 9.8 percent hit in July, while the 12-month moving average rose to 6.3 percent, edging up for the third time in 11 months after hitting a 20-month low in May. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Anand Basu)