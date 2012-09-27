* Treasury sees inflation below 9 pct y/y in coming months
* Cbank: Inflation risks remain but price-moderation seen
* Data expected on Friday, Sept 28 at 0930 GMT
COLOMBO, Sept 27 Sri Lanka's annual headline
inflation may have eased to 9.2 percent in September, continuing
a slowing since July's near-record high, as food prices were
seen rising at a reduced pace despite an extended drought.
Annual inflation in the consumer price index is expected to
have been a four-month low, a Reuters poll of 11 analysts showed
ahead of the September number, due to be released on Friday.
Aggravated by drought and a weak rupee, inflation in July
hit 9.8 percent, the highest since January 2009's record 10.4
percent. The annual pace edged down in August to 9.5 percent.
"There wasn't a much of a change in prices from last month
and we have seen a slight drop of prices in some goods," one
analyst said.
On Monday, Treasury Secretary P.B. Jayasundera told Reuters
that inflation was likely to fall below 9 percent in coming
months because of a slowdown in demand and credit growth.
After the central bank kept key policy rates steady on Sept.
18, Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said the island nation remains
vulnerable to inflation risks but prices are expected to
moderate.
The central bank has raised the key policy rates twice since
February, allowed a flexible exchange rate, and limited this
year's credit growth to prevent twin deficits in trade and
balance-of-payments.
The rupee has strengthened 0.97 percent so far this
month but it has depreciated 15 percent since November, making
imported inflation a serious threat. The country imports most
essential food commodities as well as fuel. Consumer goods
accounted for 20 percent of last year's total $20 billion import
bill.
Food accounts for more than 40 percent of the basket of
items used to compile inflation figures.
On Sept. 18, the government imposed a special levy on
imported potatoes to protect local production and another tariff
on imported canned fish.
The International Monetary Fund in its latest staff
assessment (link.reuters.com/juw69s) said the current
monetary policy stance is appropriate, and a tightening bias
should be maintained in the near term until further evidence of
diminishing inflation pressures and credit demand emerges.
Following is the poll's forecast for September inflation
data: (Inflation figures are percentages)
CCPI Index vs year ago 12-Mo Avg
Median 165.7 9.2 6.5
Average 165.7 9.2 6.5
Low 164.9 8.7 6.5
High 166.6 9.8 6.6
August figures 165.7 9.5 6.3
No. of contributors 12 12 12
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Richard Borsuk)