* Treasury sees inflation below 9 pct y/y in coming months * Cbank: Inflation risks remain but price-moderation seen * Data expected on Friday, Sept 28 at 0930 GMT COLOMBO, Sept 27 Sri Lanka's annual headline inflation may have eased to 9.2 percent in September, continuing a slowing since July's near-record high, as food prices were seen rising at a reduced pace despite an extended drought. Annual inflation in the consumer price index is expected to have been a four-month low, a Reuters poll of 11 analysts showed ahead of the September number, due to be released on Friday. Aggravated by drought and a weak rupee, inflation in July hit 9.8 percent, the highest since January 2009's record 10.4 percent. The annual pace edged down in August to 9.5 percent. "There wasn't a much of a change in prices from last month and we have seen a slight drop of prices in some goods," one analyst said. On Monday, Treasury Secretary P.B. Jayasundera told Reuters that inflation was likely to fall below 9 percent in coming months because of a slowdown in demand and credit growth. After the central bank kept key policy rates steady on Sept. 18, Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said the island nation remains vulnerable to inflation risks but prices are expected to moderate. The central bank has raised the key policy rates twice since February, allowed a flexible exchange rate, and limited this year's credit growth to prevent twin deficits in trade and balance-of-payments. The rupee has strengthened 0.97 percent so far this month but it has depreciated 15 percent since November, making imported inflation a serious threat. The country imports most essential food commodities as well as fuel. Consumer goods accounted for 20 percent of last year's total $20 billion import bill. Food accounts for more than 40 percent of the basket of items used to compile inflation figures. On Sept. 18, the government imposed a special levy on imported potatoes to protect local production and another tariff on imported canned fish. The International Monetary Fund in its latest staff assessment (link.reuters.com/juw69s) said the current monetary policy stance is appropriate, and a tightening bias should be maintained in the near term until further evidence of diminishing inflation pressures and credit demand emerges. Following is the poll's forecast for September inflation data: (Inflation figures are percentages) CCPI Index vs year ago 12-Mo Avg Median 165.7 9.2 6.5 Average 165.7 9.2 6.5 Low 164.9 8.7 6.5 High 166.6 9.8 6.6 August figures 165.7 9.5 6.3 No. of contributors 12 12 12 (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Richard Borsuk)