COLOMBO, Sept 28 The following table shows Sri Lanka's consumer price index for September released by the Government Statistics Office on Friday. September 2012 August 2012 Colombo CPI (new index) 165.5 165.7 Annual average (pct change) 6.5 6.3 Change on year (pct) 9.1 9.5 (Base 2006/7=100) - Core annual inflation, which excludes fresh foods, energy, transport, rice and coconuts, rose to 6.2 percent from 5.9 percent recorded in August, its highest in 12 months. - September annual inflation at 9.1 percent, easing from 9.5 percent in August which in turn eased from a 42-month high of 9.8 in July. The 12-month moving average rose to 6.5 percent, edging up for the fourth time in 12 months after hitting a 20-month low in May. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Kim Coghill) (ranga.sirilal@thomsonreuters.com; +94-11-232-5540; Reuters Messaging: ranga.sirilal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)