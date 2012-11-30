COLOMBO, Nov 30 The following table shows Sri Lanka's consumer price index for November released by the Government Statistics Office on Friday. November 2012 October 2012 Colombo CPI (new index) 167.1 165.0 Annual average (pct change) 7.2 6.8 Change on year (pct) 9.5 8.9 (Base 2006/7=100) - Core annual inflation, which excludes fresh foods, energy, transport, rice and coconuts, rose to a 14-month high of 7.2 percent from 6.8 percent recorded in October. - November annual inflation rose for the first time since it hit a 42-month high of 9.8 in July. The 12-month moving average rose to 7.2 percent, rising for the sixth straight month after hitting a 20-month low in May. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)