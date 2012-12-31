COLOMBO, Dec 31 The following table shows Sri Lanka's consumer price index for December released by the state Statistics Office on Monday. December 2012 November 2012 Colombo CPI (new index) 168.6 167.1 Annual average (pct change) 7.6 7.2 Change on year (pct) 9.2 9.5 (Base 2006/7=100) - Core annual inflation, which excludes fresh foods, energy, transport, rice and coconuts, rose to a 16-month high of 7.6 percent from 7.2 percent recorded in November. - The 12-month moving average rose to a record high of 7.6 percent in December under a new index, rising for the seventh straight month after hitting a 20-month low in May. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez)