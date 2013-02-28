Feb 28 The following table shows Sri Lanka's consumer price index for February released by the state Statistics Office on Thursday. Feb 2013 Jan 2013 Colombo CPI (new index) 170.7 170.0 Annual average (pct change) 8.6 8.1 Change on year (pct) 9.8 9.8 (Base 2006/7=100) - Core annual inflation, which excludes fresh foods, energy, transport, rice and coconuts, edged up to 7.4 percent in February from 7.3 percent a month ago. - The 12-month moving average rose to a record high of 8.6 percent in February under a new index, rising for the ninth straight month after hitting a 20-month low in May. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)