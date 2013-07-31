July 31 The following table shows Sri Lanka's consumer price index for July released by the state statistics office on Wednesday. July 2013 June 2013 Colombo CPI (new index) 176.8 176.5 Annual average (pct change) 8.3 8.6 Change on year (pct) 6.1 6.8 (Base 2006/7=100) - Sri Lanka July annual inflation eased to a 15-month low, while the 12-month moving average declined for the second month to a six-month low. - Core annual inflation, which excludes fresh food, energy, transport, rice and coconuts, eased to a record low of 3.1 percent in July from 4.3 percent a month ago, according to the new consumer price index introduced in mid-2011. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)