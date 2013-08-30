Aug 30 The following table shows Sri Lanka's consumer price index for August released by the state statistics office on Friday. August 2013 July 2013 Colombo CPI (new index) 176.2 176.8 Annual average (pct change) 8.0 8.3 Change on year (pct) 6.3 6.1 (Base 2006/7=100) - Sri Lanka's August annual inflation picked up from July's 6.1 percent, a 15-month low, while the 12-month moving average declined for a third month to an eight-month low after hitting a record high of 8.8 percent in May. - Core annual inflation, which excludes fresh food, energy, transport, rice and coconuts, was steady at its record low of 3.1 percent compared with a month ago, according to the new consumer price index introduced in mid-2011. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)