COLOMBO, April 30 Sri Lanka's annual inflation was steady at a record low of 0.1 percent in April from a month ago, the Department of Census and Statistics said on Thursday.

Annual average inflation, measured on a 12-month moving average basis, also fell to a record low of 2.1 percent in April from 2.5 percent a month earlier. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Kim Coghill)