COLOMBO Feb 21 Sri Lanka has decided to ban
land sales to foreigners after finding that some offshore
investors did not use land and property purchases to benefit the
nation's economy, the government spokesman said on Thursday.
The decision comes as the $59 billion economy is struggling
to boost foreign direct investment despite gradually stabilising
macroeconomic economic conditions since the end of a
three-decade war.
The cabinet has decided to prohibit foreigners from
purchasing absolute ownership of state and private lands in Sri
Lanka, government spokesman Keheliya Rambukwella told reporters.
"Wealthy foreigners buy lands and do not utilise them fully.
They just keep it for their private consumption and don't
contribute to the national economy such as by boosting
tourism," he said.
However, Rambukwella said long-term leases of land will
still be allowed, and law will not apply to diplomatic missions.
Foreign direct investment (FDI) last year totalled $1
billion, only half of the government's target and the same
figure as for 2011.
Government officials say the slowdown in advanced economies
hit FDI in 2012, while economists say inconsistent economic
policies in Sri Lanka have contributed to the below-target
result.
On Thursday, Sri Lanka's Central Bank Governor said in
Mumbai that he expects $1.8 billion FDI in 2013.
Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa last November
proposed banning state land purchases by foreigners. The sale of
a prime hotel construction site in Colombo to a Chinese firm had
previously been cancelled after the opposition said the price
was too low.
Sri Lanka's parliament passed legislation in November 2011
allowing the government to acquire enterprises or assets it
deems underperforming or underutilised.
