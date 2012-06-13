COLOMBO, June 13 Sri Lanka's central bank kept policy rates unchanged on Wednesday, as expected, saying two increases since February were enough to moderate the expansion of both credit and the trade deficit.

"The Monetary Board is satisfied that the policy measures adopted thus far are yielding the desired results in the monetary and external sectors to ensure the long-term growth and stability of the economy," the central bank said in a statement.

The central bank's monetary board left the repurchase rate at 7.75 percent and the reverse repurchase rate at 9.75 per cent. The market had expected both to remain flat. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Paul Tait)