COLOMBO, July 11 Sri Lanka's central bank kept
policy rates unchanged on Wednesday, as expected, saying a spike
in inflation was due to a lower base and that the impact of
drought conditions and earlier policy measures have been
yielding desired results.
"After reviewing the progress of the developments under the
monetary policy measures that have already been taken, the
Monetary Board of the Central Bank...decided to maintain the
Repurchase rate and the Reverse Repurchase rate unchanged at
7.75 per cent and 9.75 percent, respectively," the central bank
said in a statement.
The market had expected both to remain flat.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Michael Perry)