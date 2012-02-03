COLOMBO Feb 3 Sri Lanka's central bank on Friday raised policy rates for the first time in 13 months, upping them by 50 basis points to curb high credit growth and reduce the trade and current account deficits.

The repurchase rate was increased to 7.50 percent and the reverse repurchase rate to 9.00 percent, from their lowest levels in more than seven years, contrary to market expectations.

The central bank in its monthly monetary policy review also ordered commercial banks to restrict their lending to 18 percent of their total loan book value as of the end of 2011.

It also said that its defence of the rupee had brought foreign exchange reserves down to $5.9 billion at the end of the year, or the equivalent of 3.6 months of import cover. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Bryson Hull)