* What: Sri Lanka November monetary policy rate decision
* When: Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 7:30 a.m. (0200 GMT
REUTERS FORECAST:
* The central bank is expected to keep its repurchase and
reverse repurchase rates steady at 7.00 percent and 8.50 percent
respectively, their lowest levels in more than six years, for a
tenth straight month, according to all 15 analysts polled. One
analyst expects at least a 25 basis point cut in Statutory
Reserve Ratio (SRR) for commercial banks. All others expect it
to be unchanged at 8 percent.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
- If the private sector credit growth has cooled in
September as the central bank had expected, from a near 16-year
high of 34.1 percent in August. The bank expects credit growth
to ease to 27 percent year-on-year by 2011.
- Next year's budget, which is scheduled to be presented on
Nov. 21. If it is an investor-friendly budget with corporate tax
cuts, the tendency will be for more credit growth in the low
interest rate regime.
- Low inflation has created ample room for the central bank
to relax policy rates further. The annual inflation eased to a
faster-than-forecast 5.1 percent in October, a 14-month low due
to a better local food supply and easing global commodity
prices. The central bank expects annual and annual average
inflation to settle between 4-6 percent by the year's end, on a
new index, despite demand pressure from an economic growth
rebound.
- The central bank in August said it may gradually reduce
rates over the medium to long term to spur economic growth. The
island nation is targeting record growth of 8.3 percent this
year and at least 8 percent next year and it aims to trim its
budget deficit to a 19-year low of 6.8 percent this year under
terms of a $2.6 billion International Monetary Fund loan
programme.
- If the central bank continues to keep the rupee steady
through repeated intervention in the foreign exchange market,
amid global market turmoil. It shrugged off a request by the IMF
in August to limit such moves after a steady decline in
non-borrowed foreign reserves.
- If central bank intervention keeps the rupee steady for a
long time and holds imported inflation at bay, thus averting
upward pressure on policy rates.
MARKET IMPACT:
- The stock market may be unaffected if the central
bank holds rates, although an unexpected cut could give a boost.
- The moderate level of liquidity, around 30 billion
Sri Lanka rupees, should enable banks to lend cheaply, which
could also result in lower yields in the long run if rates and
the reserve ratio stay on hold, dealers said.
- Currency dealers say the policy rate decision will have no
impact on the exchange rate given the central bank's
management of it via a narrow dollar trading band.
Following are the poll's forecasts for where rates will be
after Wednesday's announcement:
Repo Reverse repo SRR
(in pct) (in pct) (in pct)
Median 7.00 8.50 8.00
Average 7.00 8.50 7.98
Minimum 7.00 8.50 7.75
Maximum 7.00 8.50 8.00
No. of analysts 15 15 15
NOTE: Analysts from the following institutions participated:
HSBC, Citibank, National Development Bank, Asia Capital,
Nations Trust Bank, Commercial Bank of Ceylon, Hatton National
Bank, People's Bank, Bank of Ceylon, Standard Chartered Bank, SC
Securities, CT Smith Stockbrokers, TKS Securities, MAS Capital
and Frontier Research.
($1 = 110.175 Sri Lanka Rupees)
