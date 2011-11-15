(Repeats the story published on Nov.4 with date change)

* What: Sri Lanka November monetary policy rate decision

* When: Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 7:30 a.m. (0200 GMT REUTERS FORECAST:

* The central bank is expected to keep its repurchase and reverse repurchase rates steady at 7.00 percent and 8.50 percent respectively, their lowest levels in more than six years, for a tenth straight month, according to all 15 analysts polled. One analyst expects at least a 25 basis point cut in Statutory Reserve Ratio (SRR) for commercial banks. All others expect it to be unchanged at 8 percent.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

- If the private sector credit growth has cooled in September as the central bank had expected, from a near 16-year high of 34.1 percent in August. The bank expects credit growth to ease to 27 percent year-on-year by 2011.

- Next year's budget, which is scheduled to be presented on Nov. 21. If it is an investor-friendly budget with corporate tax cuts, the tendency will be for more credit growth in the low interest rate regime.

- Low inflation has created ample room for the central bank to relax policy rates further. The annual inflation eased to a faster-than-forecast 5.1 percent in October, a 14-month low due to a better local food supply and easing global commodity prices. The central bank expects annual and annual average inflation to settle between 4-6 percent by the year's end, on a new index, despite demand pressure from an economic growth rebound.

- The central bank in August said it may gradually reduce rates over the medium to long term to spur economic growth. The island nation is targeting record growth of 8.3 percent this year and at least 8 percent next year and it aims to trim its budget deficit to a 19-year low of 6.8 percent this year under terms of a $2.6 billion International Monetary Fund loan programme.

- If the central bank continues to keep the rupee steady through repeated intervention in the foreign exchange market, amid global market turmoil. It shrugged off a request by the IMF in August to limit such moves after a steady decline in non-borrowed foreign reserves.

- If central bank intervention keeps the rupee steady for a long time and holds imported inflation at bay, thus averting upward pressure on policy rates.

MARKET IMPACT:

- The stock market may be unaffected if the central bank holds rates, although an unexpected cut could give a boost.

- The moderate level of liquidity, around 30 billion Sri Lanka rupees, should enable banks to lend cheaply, which could also result in lower yields in the long run if rates and the reserve ratio stay on hold, dealers said.

- Currency dealers say the policy rate decision will have no impact on the exchange rate given the central bank's management of it via a narrow dollar trading band.

Following are the poll's forecasts for where rates will be after Wednesday's announcement:

Repo Reverse repo SRR

(in pct) (in pct) (in pct) Median 7.00 8.50 8.00 Average 7.00 8.50 7.98 Minimum 7.00 8.50 7.75 Maximum 7.00 8.50 8.00 No. of analysts 15 15 15

NOTE: Analysts from the following institutions participated:

HSBC, Citibank, National Development Bank, Asia Capital, Nations Trust Bank, Commercial Bank of Ceylon, Hatton National Bank, People's Bank, Bank of Ceylon, Standard Chartered Bank, SC Securities, CT Smith Stockbrokers, TKS Securities, MAS Capital and Frontier Research. ($1 = 110.175 Sri Lanka Rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)