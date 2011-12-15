* What: Sri Lanka December monetary policy rate decision

* When: Friday, Dec. 16 at 5:00 p.m. (1130GMT REUTERS FORECAST:

* The central bank is expected to keep its repurchase and reverse repurchase rates steady at 7.00 percent and 8.50 percent respectively, their lowest levels in more than six years, for an 11th straight month, according to 11 analysts out of 15 polled. Two analysts expect at least a 50 basis points (bps) raise and one predicts 25 bps increase.

Two analysts expect the central bank to cut the Statutory Reserve Ratio (SRR) for commercial banks by up to 100 bps, while one expects a 50 bps raise. All others expect it to be unchanged at 8 percent.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

- Pressure on policy rates. Since a 3 percent currency devaluation on Nov. 21, the yields in treasury bills have jumped between 92-147 bps, pressuring the market interest rates. Analysts say the central bank's intervention to defend the rupee currency heavily has drained liquidity from the market, resulting in interest rate hikes.

- How far the central bank can defend the rupee by selling dollars. Since devaluation, the central bank has pumped around $410 million to hold the exchange rate steady. It spent almost $2 billion this year until the end of September to hold back depreciation pressure.

- If private sector credit growth cools as expected. It eased to 33.4 percent in October after recording a 16-year high of 34.4 percent a month ago. The bank expects credit growth to ease to 27 percent year-on-year by end-2011.

- Response from the International Monetary Fund after the currency devaluation. The global lender, which welcomed the devaluation as a "step in the right direction", had long asked the central bank to allow exchange rate flexibility and limit intervention. But the monetary authority refused. As a result, the IMF has withheld the eighth tranche of a $2.6 billion loan since September.

- Foreign inflows into government securities after the central bank increased the foreign holding limit to 12.5 percent from 10 percent. Currency dealers say they have seen a gradual exit by foreign bond holders since the devaluation.

- Low inflation has created ample room for the central bank to relax policy rates further. Annual inflation eased to 4.7 percent in November, a 16-month low due to a better local food supply and lower global commodity prices. But economists expect the trend to reverse after the devaluation.

- The central bank in August said it may gradually reduce rates over the medium to long term to spur economic growth. The island nation is targeting record growth of 8.3 percent this year and at least 8 percent next year.

MARKET IMPACT:

- The stock market may be unaffected if the central bank holds rates, although an unexpected cut could give a boost.

- The low level of liquidity, around 25 billion Sri Lanka rupees, could make it hard for banks to lend cheaply, which will further pressur e T -bill yields in the near future if rates and the reserve ratio stay on hold, dealers said.

- Currency dealers say the policy rate decision will have downward pressure on the exchange rate given the central bank's management of it via a narrow dollar trading band is increasingly running out of steam with reserves dropping.

Following are the poll's forecasts for where rates will be after Friday's announcement:

Repo Reverse repo SRR

(in pct) (in pct) (in pct) Median 7.00 8.50 8.00 Average 7.09 8.59 7.95 Minimum 7.00 8.50 7.00 Maximum 7.50 9.00 8.50 No. of analysts 14 14 14

NOTE: Analysts from the following institutions participated:

Citibank, National Development Bank, Asia Capital, Nations Trust Bank, Commercial Bank of Ceylon, Hatton National Bank, People's Bank, Bank of Ceylon, Standard Chartered Bank, SC Securities, CT Smith Stockbrokers, TKS Securities, Amana Bank and Frontier Research. ($1 = 110.175 Sri Lanka Rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)