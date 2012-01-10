* What: Sri Lanka January monetary policy rate decision
* When: Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 7:30 p. m. (0200 GMT
REUTERS FORECAST:
* The central bank is expected to keep its repurchase and
reverse repurchase rates steady at 7.00 percent and 8.50 percent
respectively, their lowest levels in more than seven years, for
a 12th straight month, according to 12 out of 14 analysts polled
by Reuters.
One analyst expects a 50 basis points (bps) hike
in the both repurchase and reverse repurchase rates, while
another predicts a 25 bps increase in the both.
On reserve ratios, one analyst expects the central bank to
cut the Statutory Reserve Ratio ( SRR ) for commercial
banks by 100 bps, while one expects a 50 bps cut. All others
expect it to be unchanged at 8 percent.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
- International Monetary Fund officials are expected to
visit the country on Jan. 25 to discuss the possibility of
disbursing the eighth trance of a $2.6 billion loan.
The tranche has been on hold since September due to the
central bank's failure to implement a flexible exchange rate
regime. The funds, if disbursed, will help the central
bank maintain a low interest rate regime and support the
economy.
- Treasury bill yields have jumped between 117-172 bps after
the 3 percent currency devaluation on Nov. 21, pushing markets
interest rates higher. Tight liquidity, as a result of the
central bank's dollar sales to defend the rupee, is pushing
market rates higher, analysts say.
- The central bank has spent more than $820 million on
keeping the rupee steady since it was devalued on Nov 21.
It also spent a net $1.79 billion in the first 10 months of 2011
to keep depreciation pressures at bay.
- Economists and analysts say the central bank has been over
optimistic in targetting $25 billion foreign inflow, 8 percent
economic growth along with record exports earning and
remittances in 2012 as the country's main export
markets Europe and Middle East are in turmoil.
- Private sector credit growth eased to 33.4 percent
year-on-year in October, hovering near a 16-year high of 34.4
percent recorded in September. The central bank wants to slow it
to 27 percent by end 2011 and further to 16 percent by end 2012.
- Foreign inflows into government securities after the
central bank increased the foreign holding limit to 12.5 percent
from 10 percent.
- Low inflation has created ample room for the central bank
to relax policy rates further. Annual inflation was 4.9 percent
in December, a 16-month low due to a better local food supply
and lower global commodity prices. But economists expect the
trend to reverse after the devaluation.
MARKET IMPACT:
- The stock market, which is on a sliding trend due
to credit concerns, may be unaffected if the central bank holds
rates, while money market rates may rise as liquidity is
expected to remain tight.
- The rupee may weaken if rates are kept on hold as the
continuation of an easy rate regime may encourage importers to
step up their overseas purchases and boost dollar demand.
However, dealers say declining reserves are beginning to test
the bank's ability to defend the rupee.
Following are the poll's forecasts for where rates will be
after Friday's announcement:
Repot Reverse repot SIR
(in pct) (in pct) (in pct)
Median 7.00 8.50 8.00
Average 7.05 8.55 7.96
Minimum 7.00 8.50 7.00
Maximum 7.50 9.00 8.50
No. of analysts 14 14 14
NOTE: Analysts from the following institutions participated:
HSBC, Citibank, National Development Bank, Asia Capital,
Nations Trust Bank, Commercial Bank of Ceylon, Hatton National
Bank, People's Bank, Bank of Ceylon, Standard Chartered Bank, SC
Securities, CT Smith Stockbrokers, TKS Securities, Amana Bank
and Frontier Research.
($1 = 113.900 Sri Lanka Rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez)