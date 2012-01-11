COLOMBO Jan 11 Sri Lanka's central bank on Wednesday kept policy rates unchanged for a 12th straight month as expected, saying improvements in infrastructure would help eliminate supply bottlenecks and reduce price pressures.

"The Monetary Board is of the view that the present policy framework does not require any adjustment and decided to maintain the Bank's policy interest rates unchanged at their current levels," the central bank said in its monthly policy review statement.

The repurchase rate was left at 7.00 percent and the reverse repurchase rate at 8.50 percent, both at their lowest in more than seven years, in line with the forecasts in a Reuters poll. The bank also left the Statutory Reserve Ratio for commercial banks unchanged at 8 percent as expected. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)