* Cbank hold rates for 12th straight month
* Despite hike in market rates, inflation still low-cbank
gov
* November credit growth at 33.5 vs 33.4 pct in Oct
* Market rate rise will help ease demand pressure-cbank
(Adds details, quotes)
By Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal
COLOMBO, Jan 11 Sri Lanka's central bank
on Wednesday kept policy rates unchanged for a 12th straight
month as expected, saying improvements in infrastructure would
help eliminate supply bottlenecks and reduce price pressures.
The economy will probably expand 8 percent this year, easing
slightly from an 8.3 percent growth in 2011, the central bank
said, despite an expected global slowdown led by the lingering
Europe debt crisis and turmoil in Middle East.
The repurchase rate was left at 7.00 percent and
the reverse repurchase rate at 8.50 percent, both at their
lowest in more than seven year in line with the forecasts in a
Reuters poll.
It has been three years since the end of a 25-year old war
that had been crippling the economy and the government has now
embarked on a more-than $6 billion infrastructure drive to
revitalise the war-hit economy.
"Continued development efforts aimed at improving economic
and social infrastructure are expected to augment the productive
capacity of the country and thereby enable the realisation of
the country's growth potential," the central bank said in its
monthly policy review statement.
"Improvements in infrastructure would also help eliminate
supply bottlenecks, thus helping to reduce price pressures."
Annual average inflation, which was at 6.7 percent by end
2011, is expected to remain around mid-single digit levels this
year, while broad money (M2b) growth is expected slow down to 15
percent from 20.6 percent in November, the bank said.
DEMAND PRESSURE
Since a 3 percent devaluation on November 21, treasury bill
yields have jumped between 117-172 basis points, and the average
prime-lending rate in 2011 has risen by 120 basis points despite
policy rates remaining steady since January 2011.
"These moderate upward movements in interest rates are
likely to exert a restraining effect on monetary aggregates,
which would, in turn, help to curb the build-up of demand
pressures," the Bank said.
Private sector credit growth has been hovering around a
16-year high of over 33 percent in the second half of 2011.
Year-on-year growth in November was 33.5 percent compared with
33.4 percent in October and much higher than the central bank's
27 percent target by end 2011.
The bank expects it to slow to 16 percent by end-2012.
Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said the bank has
allowed the market to adjust to the liquidity pressure.
"We don't want to give any signal as there is no inflation
pressure," Cabraal told Reuters.
Traders expect yields to rise sharply despite the steady
policy rate, as the central bank is heavily intervening in the
foreign exchange market by buying dollars, adding that the rise
in yields will help it bring credit growth down to the desired
levels.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) in September said
there is no demand pressure in the economy, but it withheld the
Sri Lanka's eighth tranche of a $2.6 billion loan after the
central bank failed to allow exchange rate flexibility.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)