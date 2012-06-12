* Sri Lanka June monetary policy rate decision * Wednesday, June 13 at 0730 hours. (0200 GMT Sri Lanka's central bank is expected to keep its key monetary policy rates steady on Wednesday as it assesses the effectiveness of sweeping policy changes since February. A Reuters poll showed 12 out of 13 analysts expect repurchase and reverse repurchase rates to be held steady at 7.75 percent and 9.75 percent, respectively, while one analyst predicted both would be raised by 25 basis points. The statutory reserve ratio (SRR) is also expected to be left unchanged at 8 percent. Since February the central bank has raised policy rates twice to their highest level in more than two and half years, restricted credit and allowed a more flexible exchange rate. "The central bank may take some more time to see if the measures will bring down credit growth and inflation," said an analyst asking not to be identified. "We expect another policy rate increase but not immediately. It may be in July or August." The central bank has said credit growth has shown some deceleration. Price pressures, however, continue to pick up, with annual inflation hitting a nine-month high in May. The central bank expects the $59 billion economy may see end-2012 inflation hitting 7-7.5 percent, compared with an original target of 4-6 percent. On Monday, the central bank said its policy steps had helped shrink year-on-year imports in April for the first time in 25 months, with the trade deficit growing at its slowest pace in 17 months. While the central bank may not raise policy rates again for now, analysts said it will direct market interest rates through treasury bill yields decided at weekly auctions. Though repo and reverse-repo were raised by 75 and 125 basis points, respectively, since February, the central bank has allowed the yields in treasury bills to rise between 218-336 basis points in the same period. Sharp declines in the rupee have compounded inflationary pressures, in particular by swelling the country's oil import bill, though that may be partly offset by the recent slide in global oil prices. The rupee, which hit a fresh record low on Tuesday, has fallen 14.4 percent since the central bank allowed a flexible exchange rate on Feb. 9. Following are the poll's forecasts for where rates will be after Wednesday's announcement: Repo Reverse repo SRR (in pct) (in pct) (in pct) Median 7.75 9.75 8.00 Average 7.77 9.77 8.02 Minimum 7.75 9.75 8.00 Maximum 8.00 10.00 8.25 No. of analysts 13 13 13 ($1 = 130.1500 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Kim Coghill)