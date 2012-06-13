(Adds details, cenbank quotes)
COLOMBO, June 13 Sri Lanka's central bank
kept policy rates unchanged on Wednesday, as expected, saying
two increases since February were enough to moderate the
expansion of both credit and the trade deficit.
The central bank held its GDP growth forecast at 7.2
percent for the year because of strong exoansion in the first
quarter.
"The Monetary Board is satisfied that the policy measures
adopted thus far are yielding the desired results in the
monetary and external sectors to ensure the long-term growth and
stability of the economy," the central bank said in a statement.
The central bank left the repurchase rate at 7.75 percent
and the reverse repurchase rate at 9.75 per cent, in line with
marrket expectations.
The central bank said Sri Lanka's $59 billion economy has
seen strong expansion, despite stern policy measures adopted
since February. Official gross domestic product data are due
later this week.
"We see some strong growth in the first quarter. So it seems
7.2 percent growth is achievable," Central Bank Governor Ajith
Nivard Cabraal told Reuters, without elaborating on the first
quarter growth number.
He noted, however, that growth be slower over the other
three quarters of 2012, but Sri Lanka could still achieve the
7.2 percent growth target.
Sri Lanka attained a record 8.3 percent growth last year,
from 8 percent a year earlier due to rapid post-war expansion in
the economy.
Cabraal said inflation will moderate to mid-single digit
levels towards the end of the year as policy rate hikes take
effect, despite fuel prices rising significantly, and the price
of commdodities rising in line with rupee depreciation.
The rupee, which hit a fresh record low on Tuesday, has
fallen 13.8 percent since the central bank allowed a flexible
exchange rate on Feb. 9.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Eric Meijer)