COLOMBO, June 13 Sri Lanka's central bank kept policy rates unchanged on Wednesday, as expected, saying two increases since February were enough to moderate the expansion of both credit and the trade deficit.

The central bank held its GDP growth forecast at 7.2 percent for the year because of strong exoansion in the first quarter.

"The Monetary Board is satisfied that the policy measures adopted thus far are yielding the desired results in the monetary and external sectors to ensure the long-term growth and stability of the economy," the central bank said in a statement.

The central bank left the repurchase rate at 7.75 percent and the reverse repurchase rate at 9.75 per cent, in line with marrket expectations.

The central bank said Sri Lanka's $59 billion economy has seen strong expansion, despite stern policy measures adopted since February. Official gross domestic product data are due later this week.

"We see some strong growth in the first quarter. So it seems 7.2 percent growth is achievable," Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal told Reuters, without elaborating on the first quarter growth number.

He noted, however, that growth be slower over the other three quarters of 2012, but Sri Lanka could still achieve the 7.2 percent growth target.

Sri Lanka attained a record 8.3 percent growth last year, from 8 percent a year earlier due to rapid post-war expansion in the economy.

Cabraal said inflation will moderate to mid-single digit levels towards the end of the year as policy rate hikes take effect, despite fuel prices rising significantly, and the price of commdodities rising in line with rupee depreciation.

