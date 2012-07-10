* Key policy rates seen unchanged for third month * Drought sapping growth and pushing up food prices * Weak rupee also fueling inflationary pressures * Wednesday, July 11 at 0730 hours (0200 GMT Sri Lanka's central bank is expected to keep key policy rates steady on Wednesday for a third straight month as it looks to support the cooling economy and ease pressure on the ailing rupee, which has helped push inflation to a 41-month high. Eleven out of 16 analysts polled by Reuters poll expected repurchase rates to be left unchanged at 7.75 percent, while 12 analysts expectws reverse repurchase rates to be held steady at 9.75 percent. Both rates are at their highest in more than two years. Four analysts predicted both rates would be raised by 25 basis points, while one expected only the repo rate would be increased by 25 basis points. All 16 analysts expect commercial banks' statutory reserve ratio (SRR) to be left unchanged at 8 percent. Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal on Tuesday told Reuters that Sri Lanka's current monetary policy rates are appropriate despite a spike in inflation last month, which he attributed largely to supply side contraints as a local drought pushes up food prices. "The central bank may keep the rates unchanged as they want to strike a balance between inflation and growth, which is already being hit by currency depreciation and the drought," said Danushka Samarasinghe, research head at TKS Securities. The rupee has fallen nearly 18 percent against the U.S. dollar since November, swelling the cost of its imports and further straining the country's balance of payments. The IMF has lowered its forecast for Sri Lanka's economic growth to 6.75 percent this year from an earlier estimate of 7.5 percent and less than the central bank's 7.2 percent target due to the global economic slowdown and the tough policy measures Colombo has implemented in recent months. Since February the central bank has raised policy rates twice to their highest level in more than two and half years, restricted credit and allowed a more flexible exchange rate. Though repo and reverse-repo rates were raised by 75 and 125 basis points respectively since February, the central bank has allowed the yields in treasury bills to rise between 252-406 basis points in the same period. The sharp decline in the rupee has in particular aggravated the country's oil import bill. It has had to buy more oil for thermal power generation as the drought reduces hydroelectric power supply. Following are the poll's forecasts for where rates will be after Wednesday's announcement: Repo Reverse repo SRR (in pct) (in pct) (in pct) Median 7.75 9.75 8.00 Average 7.83 9.81 8.00 Minimum 7.75 9.75 8.00 Maximum 8.00 10.00 8.00 No. of analysts 16 16 16 ($1 = 133.8000 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Kim Coghill)