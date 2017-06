COLOMBO, Sept 18 Sri Lanka's central bank kept policy rates unchanged on Tuesday, as expected, as policies adopted to manage demand by the authorities are expected to help contain inflation in the single digits.

"The Monetary Board was of the view that the current monetary policy stance was appropriate to deliver the expected results, and accordingly decided to maintain the policy rates unchanged at their current levels," the central bank said in a statement.

The market had expected both rates to be held steady.

