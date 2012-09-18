* Sri Lanka keeps policy rates unchanged as expected
* Inflation seen contained at single digits
* Central bank says still vulnerable to inflation risks
* But chances are inflation will moderate rather than rise
By Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal
COLOMBO, Sept 18 Sri Lanka's central bank kept
policy rates unchanged on Tuesday, as expected, on expectations
that inflation will be contained within single digits due to
policies adopted to manage demand, but said price pressures will
prevail.
The central bank has already raised the key policy rates
twice since February, allowed a flexible exchange rate, and
limited this year's credit growth to prevent twin deficits in
trade and balance-of-payments.
Sri Lanka's central bank kept the repo rate at 7.75 percent
and the reverse repo rate at 9.75 percent, unchanged for the
fifth straight month, as most analysts expected.
"We think that inflation vulnerability still remains, but
the chances are that it will be more on the side of moderating
than increasing," Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal
told Reuters in a telephone interview.
Inflation in August eased to 9.5 percent from a year earlier
from a 42-month high of 9.8 in July on improved food supplies.
"It moved up a little more than we expected particularly
because of the drought. But last month it moderated slightly and
this month we also believe it will stay flat. So that means we
may not need any further action in the very near future."
Last month, Cabraal said there was no need for a monetary
policy response to rising inflation which he attributed largely
to supply constraints following the drought.
The central bank said in its policy review that demand
management policies were expected to help contain inflation at
single-digit levels. Pressures had eased with average monthly
credit expansion almost halving to 27 billion rupees during
April-July compared with the first three months, it said.
SLOWING ECONOMY, EXTERNAL TRADE
Tight monetary policies and a flexible exchange rate have
already helped to boost external reserves by almost a quarter to
$7.1 billion in the five months through end-July and reined in
Sri Lanka's trade deficit amid the global slowdown.
Growth in the $59 billion economy eased to a 2-1/2-year low
of 6.4 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier as the
central bank's tight monetary policy and flexible rupee
exchange rate weighed on external trade.
The rupee has fallen more than 16.5 percent against the U.S.
dollar since November, swelling the cost of Sri Lanka's imports
.
The central bank has revised down its original 8 percent
target to 7.2 percent, from last year's record 8.3 percent.
The Finance Ministry has said the growth may range between
6.7 percent and 7.2 percent depending on the impact of a drought
that has lasted since the beginning of the year. The
International Monetary Fund has also lowered its forecast to
6.75 percent this year from an earlier estimate of 7.5 percent.
Cabraal, however, said the central bank will maintain its
growth target at 7.2 percent for the time being.
"We think it is still on track. But we will do a complete
review in the next few days now that the figures are out for the
first half and we will see whether it needs any change in the
7.2 percent figure," he said.
"There is a tendency, when the trade deficit falls, for the
exchange rate also to appreciate to some extent," he said.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)