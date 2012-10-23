COLOMBO Oct 23 Sri Lanka's central bank kept
policy rates unchanged on Tuesday, as expected, as private
sector credit growth has moderated sufficiently to curb
inflationary expectations, the central bank said in a statement
after a meeting of its monetary board.
The repurchase rate and the reverse repurchase rate stand at
7.75 per cent and 9.75 per cent, respectively.
The central bank also said with the resultant improvement in
the trade balance, together with other inflows, had helped the
balance of payments show a surplus of $305.9 million by August,
and helped to raise the current level of official reserves to $7
billion, equivalent to around nearly 4 1/2 months of imports.
