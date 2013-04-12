* Central bank sees inflation easing further in April
* Treasury Secretary signals rate cut after energy sector
reforms
* Sri Lanka to raise electricity tariff later in April
* Announcement on Tuesday, April 16 at 7:30 am (0200 GMT
By Shihar Aneez
COLOMBO, April 12 Sri Lanka's central bank is
expected to keep key monetary policy rates steady on Tuesday, a
Reuters poll showed, but analysts predict at least a quarter
percentage point cut in May or June after the country's treasury
secretary signaled an easing bias for rates.
Eight out of 14 analysts polled by Reuters expect the
central bank's repurchase and reverse repurchase rates to be
left unchanged at 7.50 percent and 9.50 percent, respectively,
while five predicted a 25 basis point (bps) cut in both.
One analyst expected a 50 basis point cut in both rates.
All analysts surveyed predicted the bank would keep
commercial banks' statutory reserve ratio (SRR) steady at 8
percent.
"Concern on inflation still remains. Inflation has just
fallen only one month and we need to see how it moves after the
increase in electricity tariff," said Samantha Amerasinghe, an
economist at Colombo-based Standard Chartered Bank.
"So it is pre-mature for a rate cut now and I expect the
central bank to be cautious."
Sri Lanka's year-on-year inflation rate in March eased to
7.5 percent from a near-record high of 9.8 percent a month ago
due to the improved supply of vegetables.
The central bank expects inflation to ease further in April
due to a higher base effect.
"We will see a slight decline in the level of inflation. It
will be between 7.0-7.5 percent," Swarna Gunaratne, the central
bank's chief economist, told Reuters on Friday.
Treasury Secretary P.B. Jayasundera on Tuesday said Sri
Lanka's official interest rates are expected to decline during
May and June as the borrowing needs of loss-making state-run
energy enterprises recede.
Sri Lanka is considering raising electricity tariffs later
this month, having hiked diesel and gasoline prices twice since
December due to the colossal losses of state-run energy firms.
Economists and analysts expect inflation to remain at higher
levels in the coming months due to the expected second round
effects of price hikes in electricity and fuel.
The International Monetary Fund in February said high
inflation may limit the room for near-term monetary easing and
constrain the $59 billion economy's recovery.
The IMF also has warned that Sri Lankan faces slowing
economic growth, lower tax revenue, and high borrowing.
The central bank has acknowledged that tough monetary policy
measures and a flexible exchange rate it adapted last year have
curbed economic activity.
Economic growth slowed to 6.4 percent last year from a
record 8.2 percent in 2011. The central bank forecasts an
expansion of 7.5 percent this year, higher than the IMF's 6.25
percent estimate.
In December, the central bank surprised markets by cutting
both money market rates by 25 bps, its first easing in nearly
two years, lowering them from three-year highs to boost
faltering economic growth as inflation pressures were expected
to ease.
Following are the poll's forecasts for where rates will be
after Tuesday's announcement:
Repo Reverse repo SRR
(in pct) (in pct) (in pct)
Median 7.50 9.50 8.00
Average 7.38 9.38 8.00
Minimum 7.00 9.00 8.00
Maximum 7.50 9.50 8.00
Rates in March 7.50 9.50 8.00
No. of analysts 14 14 14
($1 = 125.35 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)