COLOMBO, April 16 Sri Lanka's central bank kept key monetary policy rates unchanged for a fourth straight month on Tuesday, as expected, saying inflation is expected to ease further with the deceleration of demand-driven inflation.

"Monetary policy measures taken so far indicate that expected results are being realised, providing reasonable stimulus for a higher economic growth," the central bank said in a statement.

"At the same time, further deceleration of demand-driven inflation on a sustainable basis would provide space for further easing of monetary policy."

The bank left the repurchase rate and the reverse repurchase rate at 7.50 percent and 9.50 percent, respectively. It also kept the commercial banks' Statutory Reserve Ratio (SRR) steady at 8 percent.

