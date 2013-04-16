(Corrects grammar in quote in paragraph 9)

COLOMBO, April 16 Sri Lanka's central bank kept key monetary policy rates unchanged for a fourth straight month on Tuesday, but left the door open to easing later in the year as inflation is expected to slow further.

As expected, the bank left the repurchase rate and the reverse repurchase rate at 7.50 percent and 9.50 percent, respectively. It also kept the commercial banks' Statutory Reserve Ratio (SRR) steady at 8 percent.

"Monetary policy measures taken so far indicate that expected results are being realised, providing reasonable stimulus for a higher economic growth," the central bank said in a statement.

"At the same time, further deceleration of demand-driven inflation on a sustainable basis would provide space for further easing of monetary policy."

The island nation's year-on-year inflation rate in March eased to 7.5 percent from a near-record high of 9.8 percent a month ago due to the improved supply of vegetables and a high base last year.

The central bank estimates April inflation at 6.3 percent and has said it could creep up slightly if the government raised power tariffs.

A Reuters poll had correctly forecast that both rates would remain unchanged from the current levels, after the central bank slashed them from their highest in three years.

In December, the central bank surprised markets by cutting both money market rates by 25 bps, its first easing in nearly two years, lowering them from three-year highs to boost faltering economic growth as inflation pressures were expected to ease.

"We felt it was not the right time to ease policy rates," Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal told Reuters on Tuesday. "We have just begun to see the effect of the rate cut in December. So we thought of allowing the trend to continue this month."

Sri Lanka's Treasury Secretary P.B. Jayasundera last week said official interest rates are expected to decline during May and June as the borrowing needs of loss-making state-run energy enterprises recede.

The central bank also said it expects the 2013 balance-of-payments to improve further with the increases seen in foreign currency inflow. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Eric Meijer and Shri Navaratnam)