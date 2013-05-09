* C.bank sees inflation edging up in May on electricity tariff

* Analysts expect at least 25 basis points rate cut in June

* Announcement on Friday, May 10 at 7:30 am (0200 GMT

COLOMBO, May 9 Sri Lanka's central bank is expected to keep key monetary policy rates steady for the fifth straight month on Friday, a Reuters poll showed, and analysts predict at least a quarter percentage point cut in June as both the central bank and the country's treasury secretary have signaled.

Following are the poll's forecasts for where rates will be after Friday's announcement:

Repo Reverse repo SRR

(in pct) (in pct) (in pct) Median 7.50 9.50 8.00 Average 7.38 9.35 7.97 Minimum 7.00 9.00 7.50 Maximum 7.50 9.50 8.00 Rates in April 7.50 9.50 8.00 No. of analysts 15 15 15 RELATED STORIES IMF says Sri Lanka inflation a risk Sri Lanka April inflation eases to 6.4 pct y/y Sri Lanka's May inflation likely to accelerate Sri Lanka raises electricity tariff sharply Sri Lankan rates should fall in May/June (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)