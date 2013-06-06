* C.bank says rates appropriate; sees inflation easing from
June
* Announcement on Friday, June 7 at 7:30 am (0200 GMT
COLOMBO, June 6 Sri Lanka's central bank is
expected to keep key monetary policy rates steady in June after
an unexpected 50-basis-point rate cut in May, a Reuters poll
showed.
The island-nation's central bank said on Monday that key
policy rates are appropriate after two cuts since December, but
it is ready to act if needed if there are any major changes in
the macroeconomic outlook.
Following are the poll's forecasts for where rates will be
after Friday's announcement:
Repo Reverse repo SRR
(in pct) (in pct) (in pct)
Median 7.00 9.00 8.00
Average 6.98 8.98 7.96
Minimum 6.75 8.75 7.50
Maximum 7.00 9.00 8.00
Rates in May 7.00 9.00 8.00
No. of analysts 12 12 12
