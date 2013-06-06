* C.bank says rates appropriate; sees inflation easing from June

* Announcement on Friday, June 7 at 7:30 am (0200 GMT

COLOMBO, June 6 Sri Lanka's central bank is expected to keep key monetary policy rates steady in June after an unexpected 50-basis-point rate cut in May, a Reuters poll showed.

The island-nation's central bank said on Monday that key policy rates are appropriate after two cuts since December, but it is ready to act if needed if there are any major changes in the macroeconomic outlook.

Following are the poll's forecasts for where rates will be after Friday's announcement:

Repo Reverse repo SRR

Repo Reverse repo SRR

(in pct) (in pct) (in pct) Median 7.00 9.00 8.00 Average 6.98 8.98 7.96 Minimum 6.75 8.75 7.50 Maximum 7.00 9.00 8.00 Rates in May 7.00 9.00 8.00 No. of analysts 12 12 12

S.Lanka May inflation picks up to 7.3 pct y/y S.Lankan March trade deficit narrows 29 pct y/y (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Kim Coghill)