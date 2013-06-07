COLOMBO, June 7 Sri Lanka's central bank kept key monetary policy rates unchanged on Friday, as expected, saying inflation is expected to remain in the single digits supported by supply side improvements and the absence of demand-driven pressures.

The central bank unexpectedly slashed both the repurchase and the reverse repurchase rates by 50 basis points last month to spur economic growth.

"The Monetary Board was of the view that the current monetary policy stance was appropriate and decided to maintain the repurchase rate and the reverse repurchase rate of the central bank at their current levels," the central bank said in a statement.

The central bank left the repurchase rate and the reverse repurchase rate at 7.00 percent and 9.00 percent, respectively. It also kept the commercial banks' Statutory Reserve Ratio (SRR) steady at 8 percent.

The central bank has estimated 7.5 percent growth for 2013, higher than last year's 6.4 percent. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)