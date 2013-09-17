COLOMBO, Sept 17 Sri Lanka's central bank kept key monetary policy rates unchanged on Tuesday, saying that its past measures are gradually reducing borrowing costs and that the country has the potential to achieve the targeted 7.5 percent economic growth this year.

"The downward movement of short term interest rates has begun to permeate to interest rates of longer term loans and this trend is expected to gather momentum over the coming months, further reducing the borrowing costs of economic agents," the central bank said in a statement.

Sri Lanka has already cut its key policy rates by 75 basis points and commercial banks' statutory reserve ratio by 200 bps since December. The country's economy grew 6 percent and 6.8 percent in the first and second quarters, respectively.

"The gradual increase in GDP growth confirms the potential of the economy to achieve the targeted growth of 7.5 percent for 2013, recovering from the deceleration observed in 2012."

The $59 billion economy's growth slowed to a three-year low of 6.4 percent last year from a record 8.2 percent in 2011. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Chris Gallagher)