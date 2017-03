* Policy decision due Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 7:30 am (0200 GMT * Central bank has cut policy rates 75 bps since December COLOMBO, Oct 14 Sri Lanka's central bank is expected to keep its key monetary policy rates steady on Tuesday, a Reuters poll showed, after lowering them by 75 basis points since December. The central bank reduced commercial banks' statutory reserve ratio by two percentage points from July 1, and cut its main policy interest rates by 50 basis points (bps) in May and 25 bps in December. The island nation's central bank governor has said the monetary policy stance for 2013 would lean more towards easing than tightening., Following are the poll's forecasts for where rates will be after Tuesday's announcement: Repo Reverse repo SRR (in pct) (in pct) (in pct) Median 7.00 9.00 6.00 Average 6.95 8.95 6.00 Minimum 6.75 8.75 6.00 Maximum 7.00 9.00 6.00 Rates in Sept 7.00 9.00 8.00 No. of analysts 11 11 11 RELATED STORIES S. Lanka rupee to show 'stable' behaviour-c.bank IMF sees Sri Lanka 2013 growth at 6.5 pct C.bank cuts reserve rate by 2 pct to boost credit Rates appropriate, but stands ready to change-CB S.Lanka unexpectedly cuts rates to boost growth (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)