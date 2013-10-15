COLOMBO Oct 15 Sri Lanka's central bank cut key policy interest rates by 50 basis points in a surprise move on Tuesday, in order to to stimulate the economy.

The central bank said in a statement that its monetary board had decided to reduce the repurchase rate and reverse repurchase rate by 50 basis points, to 6.50 percent and 8.50 percent, respectively.

The bank said that given the benign outlook for inflation there was further space to ease monetary policy.

A Reuters poll of 11 analysts had expected the central bank to keep the monetary policy rates unchanged. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)