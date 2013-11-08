* Policy decision due Monday, Nov. 11 at 7:30 am (0200 GMT * C.bank has cut key policy rates by 125 bps since December COLOMBO, Nov 8 Sri Lanka's central bank is expected to keep its key monetary policy rates steady on Monday, a Reuters poll showed, after it surprisingly slashed them by 50 basis points last month to multiyear lows to stimulate economic growth. The central bank has lowered the key rates by 125 basis points since December along with several other easing monetary-policy measures including cutting commercial banks' statutory reserve ratio (SRR) by 200 basis points with effect from July. Sri Lanka's central bank has estimated the $59 billion economy will grow at more than 7 percent this year compared with 6.4 percent in 2012. Following are the poll's forecasts for where rates will be after Monday's announcement: Repo Reverse repo SRR (in pct) (in pct) (in pct) Median 6.50 8.50 6.00 Average 6.50 8.50 5.92 Minimum 6.50 8.50 5.25 Maximum 6.50 8.50 6.00 Rates in Oct 6.50 8.50 6.00 No. of analysts 9 9 9 RELATED STORIES Sri Lanka sees 2014 inflation slowing to 4-6 pct S. Lanka cuts rates to multi-yr lows, ignores IMF IMF sees Sri Lanka 2013 growth at 6.5 pct C.bank cuts reserve rate by 2 pct to boost credit (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Shihar Aneez and Chris Gallagher)