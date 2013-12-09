COLOMBO Dec 9 Sri Lanka's central bank kept key policy interest rates steady on Monday for the second straight month as expected, saying the outlook for inflation remains favorable.

The current monetary policy stance is appropriate, the central bank said in a statement, after slashing rates by 50 basis points in October to stimulate the economy.

The repurchase rate and reverse repurchase rate were left at 6.50 percent and 8.50 percent, respectively.

Sri Lanka has already cut its key policy rates by 125 basis points and commercial banks' statutory reserve ratio by 200 bps since December last year.

"The outlook for inflation continues to remain favorable supported by subdued international commodity prices, improved domestic supply conditions and well contained demand driven inflationary pressures," the central bank said in a statement.

"In this background, according to current projections, inflation is expected to remain benign, at mid-single digit levels throughout 2014 as well."

The $59 billion economy is forecast to grow more than 7 percent this year after it grew 6 percent, 6.8 percent, and 7.8 percent in the first three quarters, respectively.

The island nation's economic growth slowed to a three-year low of 6.4 percent last year from a record 8.3 percent in 2011.

A Reuters poll of 15 analysts had expected the central bank to keep the monetary policy rates unchanged. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)