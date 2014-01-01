* Policy decision due Thursday, Jan. 2 at 7:30 am (0200 GMT) * Central bank has cut policy rates by 125 bps since December 2012 COLOMBO, Jan 1 Sri Lanka's central bank is expected to cut its key policy rates by 50 basis points on Thursday, a Reuters poll showed, after keeping them steady for two months at multi-year lows. The central bank has lowered key rates by 125 basis points since December 2012 to stimulate economic growth. It has also used other measures to ease monetary policy, including cutting commercial banks' statutory reserve ratio (SRR) by 200 basis points from July. Sri Lanka's central bank has estimated the $59 billion economy grew a minimum of 7.2 percent in 2013 compared with 6.4 percent in the previous year. Following are the poll's forecasts for where rates will be after Thursday's announcement: Repo Reverse repo SRR (in pct) (in pct) (in pct) Median 6.00 8.00 6.00 Average 6.20 8.07 6.00 Minimum 6.00 8.00 6.00 Maximum 6.50 8.50 6.00 Rates in Dec 6.50 8.50 6.00 No. of analysts 10 10 10 RELATED STORIES IMF sees progress, but warns Sri Lanka over debt Sri Lanka December inflation slows to 4.7 pct y/y S.Lanka's foreign commercial debt jumps 36.2 pct Sri Lanka aims to cut deficit to 36-yr low IMF sees 6.5 pct growth for Sri Lanka 2013, 2014 (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Catherine Evans)