COLOMBO Jan 2 Sri Lanka's central bank slashed the reverse repurchase rate by 50 basis points to 8.00 percent on Thursday, as expected, a move it hopes will lead to a reduction of the interest spread of commercial banks over time.

The repurchase rate (standing deposit facility) was left unchanged at 6.50 percent.

The Monetary Board feels the "volatility in the interbank call money market has reduced substantially", allowing a narrowing in the difference between the reverse repo and the repo rate, the central bank said in a statement.

Between May and the end of 2013, Sri Lanka cut its key policy rates by 100 basis points to boost economic growth, which is estimated to have been 7.2 percent last year, compared with 6.4 percent in 2012.

A Reuters poll of 10 analysts had expected the central bank to cut the monetary policy rates by 50 basis points. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Richard Borsuk)