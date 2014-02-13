* Policy decision due Monday, Feb. 17 at 7:30 am (0200 GMT) * Central bank cut reverse repo by 50 bps in January COLOMBO, Feb 13 Sri Lanka's central bank is expected to keep its key policy rates steady on Monday, a Reuters poll showed, after slashing them to multi-year lows last year. The central bank has cut the repurchase rate by 125 basis points (bps) and reverse repurchase rate by 175 bps since December 2012 to stimulate economic growth. It has also used other measures to ease monetary policy, including cutting commercial banks' statutory reserve ratio (SRR) by 200 bps from July. The central bank has estimated the $67 billion economy would grow 7.8 percent this year after having expanded 7.2 percent in 2013. Following are the poll's forecasts for where rates will be after Monday's announcement: Repo Reverse repo SRR (in pct) (in pct) (in pct) Median 6.50 8.00 6.00 Average 6.50 7.95 6.00 Minimum 6.50 7.50 6.00 Maximum 6.50 8.00 6.00 Rates in Jan 6.50 8.00 6.00 No. of analysts 10 10 10 RELATED STORIES Sri Lanka prepared to deal with Fed taper-c.bank S.Lanka's 2013 trade deficit narrows 19.2 pct y/y Sri Lanka aims for 7.8 pct growth in 2014 Sri Lanka cuts reverse repo rate by 50 bps Sri Lanka to change inflation index IMF sees progress, but warns Sri Lanka over debt Sri Lanka Jan inflation eases to 4.4 pct y/y Sri Lanka aims to cut deficit to 36-yr low (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Kim Coghill)