COLOMBO Feb 17 Sri Lanka's central bank kept policy rates steady on Monday at multi-year lows, as expected, with inflation expected at lower levels throughout 2014 supported by "well managed demand conditions and improved domestic supply".

"The Monetary Board was of the view that the current monetary policy stance is appropriate," the central bank said in a statement.

(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editinbg by Paul Tait)